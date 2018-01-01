FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
January 1, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eight killed, 13 missing after boat capsizes in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, (Reuters) - Eight people were killed after a boat carrying 48 passengers including children sank off Indonesia’s Kalimantan island on Monday, rescue officials said.

The national rescue agency said in a statement that 13 passengers remained missing while the rest had been rescued.

The boat was on its way from Tanjung Selor to Tarakan on the Indonesian side of Borneo island, when it overturned and sank. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo da Costa, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.