May 13, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Indonesian church attacks: group's agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Sunday that has killed 11 people, the Islamist militant group’s Amaq news agency said, without providing any evidence.

“Three martyrdom attacks inflicts at least 11 deaths and 41 injuries of the churches’ guards and Christians in the city of Surabaya in East Java province in Indonesia,” the agency said in a statement that gave no further details.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi

