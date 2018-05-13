FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia president says attacks on churches 'barbaric'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that suicide attacks by suspected Islamist militants on three churches in the country’s second-biggest city of Surabaya were “barbaric” and ordered police to track down the perpertrators.

At a news briefing alongside Police Chief Tito Karnavian, Widodo said that in one of the attacks, two children had been used in the bombing.

“I have instructed police to look into and break up networks of perpetrators,” said Widodo.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
