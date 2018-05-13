Indonesia president says attacks on churches 'barbaric'

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that suicide attacks by suspected Islamist militants on three churches in the country’s second-biggest city of Surabaya were “barbaric” and ordered police to track down the perpertrators.

At a news briefing alongside Police Chief Tito Karnavian, Widodo said that in one of the attacks, two children had been used in the bombing.

“I have instructed police to look into and break up networks of perpetrators,” said Widodo.