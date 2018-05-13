FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 1:48 AM / in an hour

Suicide bomb attacks on three churches in Indonesia, at least two dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Suicide bombers attacked three churches across Indonesia’s second-largest city Surabaya on Sunday, killing at least two people and wounding a dozen others, police said.

“The victims are still being identified,” said Frans Barung Mangera, East Java police spokesman.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and has seen a recent resurgence in homegrown militancy.

Police told media the attacks were carried out by “suicide bombers” and that at least two people were killed and 13 were wounded in the blasts.

Television images showed debris scattered around the entrance of one church and police cordoning off areas as crowds gathered.

Authorities were also investigating whether there was an explosion at a fourth church.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
