May 14, 2018 / 2:57 AM / in 2 hours

Suicide bomber on motorbike wounds police in Indonesia's Surabaya

Kanupriya Kapoor

1 Min Read

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on a motorbike wounded several Indonesian police outside a police building in Surabaya on Monday, a day after Islamist militants launched suicide attacks on churches in the country’s second largest city, police said.

Anti-terror policemen stand guard following a bomb blast at police office in Surabaya, Indonesia May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

“Clearly it’s a suicide bombing,” East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.

“We can’t be open up all details yet because we are still identifying victims at the scene and the crime scene is being handled,” he told a briefing.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The blast occurred at 8.50 a.m. (0150 GMT) at checkpoint outside the building, he said. The full extent of casualties was unclear, he said.

CCTV footage shown on Indonesian television showed a motorbike arriving at a checkpoint next to a car and exploding as officers approached it.

On Sunday, Islamist militants killed at least 13 people in suicide attacks on three churches in Surabaya.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

