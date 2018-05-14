FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 14, 2018 / 2:57 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Vehicle explodes in Indonesia's Surabaya, several police wounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) - A vehicle exploded injuring several Indonesian police in Surabaya on Monday, a day after Islamist militants killed at least 13 people in suicide attacks on churches in the country’s second largest city, police said.

The blast had occurred at 8.50 a.m. (0150 GMT) at their police office, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told a briefing. The full extent of casualties was unclear, he said.

“There has been an explosion, we don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. On Sunday, Islamist suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.