Indonesia state procurement agency says no beef imports from Brazil this year

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state food procurement agency Bulog is likely to not utilize its permit to import 30,000 tonnes of beef from Brazil this year, due to adequate domestic supply from imports from other countries, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

Indonesia has authorized 10 Brazilian meat-packing plants for imports earlier this year and permits to ship 50,000 tonnes of frozen beef had been issued for Bulog and two other state companies.

“Timing wise, it’s not possible ... It’s better we do it next year as we calculate our needs,” Bulog CEO Budi Waseso told a news conference.

“Buffalo meat from India is aplenty and adequate and (imports from) Australia also abundant,” he added.

Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of beef, but Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, usually buys most of its beef and cattle from neighboring Australia and New Zealand.

Indonesia opened up its market for Brazilian beef this year in exchange for exports of its fruits to the South American country.

Jakarta also imports water buffalo meat from India as substitute for beef, which is often in short supply due to import restrictions as the country aims for self-sufficiency.

Bulog’s data as of October showed it had used 55% of its 100,000 tonne-import quota for Indian buffalo meat this year.