Indonesia coal output at 514 million tonnes this year, 2021 target unchanged

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia coal output in the period to Dec. 10 stood at 514.2 million tonnes, official data from the energy ministry’s website showed on Thursday.

“We hope at the end of the year it will be close to our 550 million tonnes target,” director of coal at the energy ministry, Sujatmiko, who uses one name, told a virtual conference.

The country’s coal sales for the same time period stood at 472.33 million tonnes, the data showed.

The energy ministry is targeting next year’s output at 550 million tonnes, unchanged from 2020’s target, Sujatmiko said.