Indonesian parliament passes controversial revisions to law on anti-graft agency

FILE PHOTO: A view of Indonesia's Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve controversial changes to a law governing the country’s anti-corruption agency, member of parliament Johny G.Plate told Reuters.

Having successfully prosecuted hundreds of politicians and officials since its formation in 2002, the Corruption Eradication Commission, known by its Indonesian initials, KPK, has become one of the country’s most respected agencies.

The proposed changes include placing the agency under the oversight of an external board which would have the right to decide whether the KPK could run wiretaps.

The mooted reforms have alarmed anti-corruption activists, who fear they are meant to weaken the agency.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo has thirty days to sign the new law.