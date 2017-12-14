FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's constitutional court rejects petition to bar consensual sex outside marriage
December 14, 2017 / 3:34 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Indonesia's constitutional court rejects petition to bar consensual sex outside marriage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s constitutional court on Thursday rejected a petition to bar all consensual sex outside of marriage.

The presiding judge said existing laws did not conflict with the constitution and that it was not the authority of the constitutional court to create new policy.

The petition put forward by the Family Love Alliance, a group of conservative academics and activists, called for the definition of adultery to apply not just to married couples but to anyone in a marriage or outside.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Stephen Coates

