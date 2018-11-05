Indonesia jet had damaged airspeed indicator on last four flights: official

An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) official carries debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said on Monday the airspeed indicator was damaged for the last four flights of the Boeing Co. (BA.N) 737 MAX plane that crashed last week killing all 189 people on board.

The damage was revealed after data had been downloaded from the plane’s flight data recorder, KNKT chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told reporters, adding that it was asking Boeing and U.S. authorities what action to take to prevent similar problems on this type of plane around the world.

“We are formulating, with NTSB (U.S. National Transportation safety board) and Boeing, detailed inspections regarding the airspeed indicator,” he said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. manufacturer has delivered 219 737 MAX jets to customers globally.