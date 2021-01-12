Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace and Defense

Indonesia military chief confident of finding plane's cockpit voice recorder soon

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Officers of National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) carry a box containing the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said on Tuesday he was highly confident that the cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea could be found soon, following the retrieval of the flight data recorder.

He was speaking at a joint news conference where Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed the data recorder had been found on Tuesday, three days after the plane crashed.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

