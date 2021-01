Search and rescue ships operate to recover Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 10, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia National Transport Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said the locations of the two black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air plane have been identified on Sunday after nearly a day of searching.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the boxes can hopefully be retrieved soon.