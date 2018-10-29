Indonesia rescuers retrieve body parts from Lion Air crash site

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/Handout via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian rescuers retrieved body parts on Monday after a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from the capital, Jakarta, a spokesman said.

The pilot of the plane, which was carrying 189 people, had requested to return to base before it lost contact 13 minutes into the flight.

Rescue workers are trying to find the main body of the plane after finding debris and aircraft parts floating on the surface of the Java Sea.