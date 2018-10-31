Indonesia military chief believes fuselage of crashed plane located

Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s military chief believes a search and rescue team has found part of the body of a Lion Air plane that crashed into the sea with 189 people on board, he told a television channel on Wednesday.

“We strongly believe that we have found a part of the fuselage of JT610,” Hadi Tjahjanto told TV One, referring to the flight operated by the Indonesian budget carrier.

The search team had the location coordinates but now had to confirm it was the fuselage, he added.

Indonesia has deployed “pinger locators” to try to locate the plane’s blackboxes, as the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder are known, at the crash site.

“Yesterday afternoon, the team had heard a ping sound in a location at 35 meters depth,” Haryo Satmiko, the deputy chief of the national transport safety panel, told Reuters, referring to a depth of 115 feet.

“This morning, at 5 a.m., the team has gone back to dive at the location.”