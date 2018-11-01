World News
November 1, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia to consider raising budget airfares after Lion Air crash: minister

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia may review the lower limit of its airfares and consider increasing the rates set by low-cost carriers, the transport minister said on Thursday.

Budi Karya Sumadi added that President Joko Widodo had ordered a review of all flight safety regulations after this week’s crash of a jet operated by budget carrier Lion Air with 189 aboard.

“According to the regulations, both international and ours, (an accident) like this should not happen. Because that happened, then we had to evaluate,” Sumadi told a news conference.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.