Indonesia to optimise search and rescue efforts for missing plane

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Transport Minister Budi Karya said authorities were optimising search and rescue efforts after a Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact off Jakarta on Saturday.
He said 62 people were on board the missing plane.
Bagus Puruhito, head of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, said teams have been dispatched to search the waters north of Jakarta.
Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies
