U.S. transport safety board sending team to probe Indonesia plane crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday it will send a team of investigators to Indonesia in the coming days as part of the probe into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

The NTSB will send the U.S. accredited representative and three other investigators to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The Boeing 737-500 plane plunged into the sea on Saturday, four minutes after it departed from Jakarta’s main airport.

The NTSB has expertise in operations, human performance, airplane structures and systems, the safety board said, adding it will be joined by personnel from the Federal Aviation Administration, General Electric Co and Boeing Co.