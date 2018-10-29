FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

U.S. transportation safety agency, Boeing aiding in Lion Air crash probe

1 Min Read

Indonesian rescue team members write the progress of the recovery process for Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing Co said on Monday they are providing assistance in the investigation into the Lion Air flight that crashed into the sea north of Java Island with 189 people on board.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta and all aboard are feared dead, an Indonesian search and rescue agency official told reporters. Boeing said it is “providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident.” The NTSB is also providing assistance to Indonesian investigators, a spokesman for the agency said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
