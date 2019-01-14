Indonesia finds cockpit voice recorder of crashed Lion Air jet

FILE PHOTO - Wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has found the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air plane more than two months after the Boeing Co 737 MAX jet crashed into the sea near Jakarta, killing all 189 on board, an official said on Monday.

“It’s been found, but we have not received information of the location yet,” Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia’s transport safety committee (KNKT), said by text message.

The cockpit voice recorder is one of the two so-called black boxes crucial for the investigation of a plane crash.