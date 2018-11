Indonesia safety agency recommends Lion Air improve safety culture

FILE PHOTO - Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 throw flowers and petals from the deck of Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin as they visit the site of the crash to pay their tribute, at the north coast of Karawang, Indonesia, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s transport safety committee (KNKT) on Wednesday recommended that Lion Air improve its safety culture after a Boeing 737 operated by the airline crashed into the sea last month, killing all 189 on board.

The budget airline should ensure that a pilot can make proper decisions to continue a flight, KNKT said in a statement ahead of the release of its first report since the Oct. 29 crash.

KNKT also acknowledged actions to improve safety had been taken by Boeing, Lion Air, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.