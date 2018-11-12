Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November

An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) official examines a turbine engine from the Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2018. Picture taken November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will issue a preliminary report on Nov. 28 or 29 on its investigation into the crash of a Lion Air plane that killed 189 people on board, Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of the transportation safety committee (KNKT), said on Monday.

“One month after the accident, KNKT will issue a preliminary report and we will publish it over the internet,” he told a news conference in Jakarta.

KNKT was still looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX, he said. The agency has already downloaded information from the flight data recorder which was found a few days after the Oct. 29 crash.