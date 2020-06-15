Indonesia auto sales plunge 96% in May

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia plunged 95.8% in May from a year earlier to 3,551 units, industry association data cited by the country’s largest auto distributor PT Astra International (ASII.JK) showed on Monday.

May sales were also less than half the 7,868 units sold in April when sales were down 90.6% from a year earlier due to movement curbs imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Indonesia’s car market is dominated by Japanese brands, with Toyota (7203.T) and Daihatsu (6023.T) usually leading sales, but Mitsubishi (8058.T) and Suzuki (7269.T) led in May.