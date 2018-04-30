Indonesia's April inflation rate seen inching up: Reuters poll

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual inflation rate is seen inching up in April from a month before, but still within the central bank’s target range, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

A customer holds a lime at the vegetable market in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The median forecast of 10 economists for annual inflation rate in April was 3.50 percent, slightly higher than the 3.40 percent in March.

Bank Indonesia’s (BI) 2018 target range is between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

The central bank last week said it may hike its main policy rate if the recent weakness in the rupiah currency threatened the bank’s inflation target.

The benchmark policy rate is currently 4.25 percent.

The rupiah was still trading near its lowest point in over two years on Monday and nearly 5 percent weaker than its January high.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index is expected to rise 0.17 percent.

A smaller pool of economists gave a median forecast of 2.74 percent for April’s annual core inflation, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices. The core inflation rate was 2.67 percent in March.