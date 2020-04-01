Indonesia's inflation rate eases slightly in March, as expected

FILE PHOTO: A vendor arranges eggs for sale at Senen traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s inflation rate edged down in March, in line with expectations, as economic activity slowed because of curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.96% from a year earlier, matching analysts’ expectation in a Reuters poll, with transportation rates and financial and communication services prices falling, while prices of some food and healthcare rose.

February’s rate was 2.98%, while the central bank’s comfort range is between 2% to 4%.

The March annual core inflation rate, which excludes government controlled and volatile food prices, was 2.87%, compared with the poll’s prediction of 2.79%.