Indonesia's inflation seen moderating to 3 percent in January: Reuters poll

A vegetable vendor (R) takes money from customer at a morning market in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual inflation rate is expected to moderate in January, sitting comfortably within the central bank’s target range, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Fourteen analysts polled by Reuters forecast annual inflation at 3 percent in January, slightly easing from 3.13 percent in December.

Bank Indonesia’s (BI) target range for 2019 is between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent, the same as last year.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo has said that as of the end of the fourth week of January, inflation rate was seen at 2.98 percent, confirming BI’s prediction that the rate would likely stay within target for the whole year.

January’s core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, is expected to be cool slightly to 3.05 percent, compared with December’s 3.07 percent.