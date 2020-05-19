Indonesia central bank keeps policy rate steady to support FX stability

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, against expectations for a cut, saying the current level was in line with efforts to ensure market stability though stressed there still remained room for a reduction.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI unchanged at 4.50%, as forecast by 10 of 26 analysts in a Reuters poll. The rest had predicted a 25-basis point cut.

The central bank also held its overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates steady at 3.75% and 5.25%, respectively.

BI has cut the rates twice this year to stimulate economic activity hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, on top of four reductions in 2019.