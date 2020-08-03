Indonesia's June foreign visitor arrivals down 88.8% year-on-year: stats bureau

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Foreign visitor arrivals in Indonesia in June dropped 88.8% from a year earlier to 160,300, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global travel, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

In comparison, May arrivals were 163,646.

The statistics bureau said there was some increase in arrivals in the capital Jakarta in June from May, but the figure was “far from normal levels”, while the country’s other top destination, the resort island of Bali, was still closed to foreigners.