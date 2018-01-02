FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's November foreign tourist arrivals fall 0.81 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 848,601 in November last year, down 0.81 percent on year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, due to the higher alert status on Bali’s Mount Agung volcano and its eruption later that month.

That compared to a 2.7 percent increase in October. November’s drop was the first decline in foreign tourist arrivals since December 2015.

The total number of foreign visitors in Indonesia, including those passing through its borders from neighboring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.06 million, up 5.86 percent.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair

