July 13, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia trade balance seen back to surplus in June: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s trade balance is seen returning to a surplus in June after posting larger-than-expected deficits in the previous two months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A port worker watches as a ship leaves the New Priok Container Terminal 1 in North Jakarta, Indonesia September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

The median forecast of 10 economists in the poll is for a surplus of around $650 million, compared with a $1.52 billion deficit in May, as higher oil prices boosted imports.

In June, exports from Southeast Asia’s largest economy are seen rising 17.53 percent, up from 12.47 percent in May.

Imports were expected to rise by 31.31 percent in June, according to the median forecast, compared with a 28.12 percent increase in the previous month.

The governor of Indonesia’s central bank said he expected a trade surplus of above $1 billion in June.

Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair

