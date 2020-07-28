Business News
Indonesia's 2021 fiscal deficit seen expanding to 5.2% of GDP: finance minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government will propose expanding its 2021 fiscal deficit assumption to 5.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, she said President Joko Widodo wanted more fiscal room next year to weather uncertainty over the end of coronavirus pandemic and the availability of a vaccine.

Indrawati has previously said the 2021 fiscal deficit was expected to be between 4.17%-4.7% of GDP.

