JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in a parliamentary hearing on Thursday revised down the country’s economic growth outlook for 2019 to 5.08% from 5.2% previously.

Indrawati told parliament that GDP was expected to be weaker due to slower consumption while uncertain global economic conditions may also pressure trade and investment.