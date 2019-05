FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks to his supporters after this week's presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is to challenge the official election result in the Constitutional Court, campaign team official Sufmi Dasco said on Tuesday.

Prabowo lost last month’s presidential election to incumbent President Joko Widodo, who secured 55.5% of the public vote, the election commission’s official count showed earlier on Tuesday.