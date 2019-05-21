Indonesia presidential challenger says does not accept election result

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks to his supporters after this week's presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday he did not accept official election results giving President Joko Widodo a second term because he believed there had been cheating in the poll.

He also told reporters he would “continue to make legal efforts in line with the constitution to defend the mandate of the people and the constitutional rights that were seized”.

Earlier, a campaign official said the retired general would contest the result in the Constitutional Court.