Indonesia presidential challenger says to accept court ruling

Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks to his supporters after this week's presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto said on Thursday he accepted a decision by the Constitutional Court to uphold the victory of President Joko Widodo in April’s election and urged his supporters to stay calm.

The retired general said the court’s decision to throw out the opposition’s claims that the vote was rigged was “very disappointing” but said “we will dutifully follow our constitution, the 1945 Constitution,and the applicable laws in this country.”

“Thus we convey that we honour the ruling of the Constitutional Court.”