Indonesia's Prabowo says internal polls show he set for election win

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto at a polling booth during elections in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday that he had won between 52 and 54 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s election.

That was at odds with private pollsters’ “quick count” results based on vote samples, which showed incumbent President Joko Widodo winning the popular vote and ahead of his challenger by between 5.5 and 11.4 percentage points.

Former military general Prabowo - who said his campaign’s estimate of a 52-54 percent vote for him was based on internal exit polls and “quick count” results - called on supporters not to allow his victory be snatched away.

“We have noted several incidences that have harmed the supporters of this ticket,” he told a news conference, without giving detail. “But exit polls and quick count show we have won 52 percent. Our volunteers should focus on safeguarding the ballot boxes because they are key to our victory.”