Indonesia lifts social media curbs targeting hoaxes during recent unrest

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Saturday lifted temporary restrictions on some social media functions aimed at stopping online hoaxes during recent violence linked to the announcement of official election results, a communications ministry official said.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the ministry’s information applications director general, told a news conference that social media had returned to normal.

The restrictions came into force on Wednesday after rioting broke out in the Indonesian capital following protests against the victory of President Joko Widodo in last month’s poll. Eight people were killed and more than 900 hurt, with authorities blaming fake stories spread online for inflaming tensions.