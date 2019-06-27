Indonesia president calls for unity after court upholds his election win

Indonesia's Incumbent President Joko Widodo attends a plenary session during the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday called for unity in the country after the Constitutional Court confirmed his re-election in April’s presidential race.

A panel of nine judges dismissed allegations of cheating made by challenger Prabowo Subianto and upheld official results released last month by the General Elections Commission which showed Widodo had won the race to lead the world’s third-largest democracy with 55.5% of votes.

“I urge all Indonesians to reunite to advance the country,” he told reporters at an airport in Jakarta before he was due to depart for the G20 summit in Japan.