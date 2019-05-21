Indonesian president says he will lead all after confirmation of election win

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised on Tuesday that he would be a leader for all of his country’s people after official results from an April 17 election confirmed he had won a second five-year term in office.

“After being inaugurated in October, we will lead and protect 100% of the Indonesian people,” Widodo told reporters in Jakarta, referring to his running mate Ma’ruf Amin.

The General Election Commission’s official vote count showed Widodo had won 55.5% of the votes in the presidential election compared with 44.5% for his rival, Prabowo Subianto, who has refused to concede defeat.