Indonesia agency revises up number missing in Sumatra ferry sinking to 180

TIGARAS, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia’s search and rescue agency has revised up the number of passengers missing after a ferry sank in Lake Toba on Sumatra island this week to 180 from around 130 estimated earlier, an official from the agency told Reuters on Wednesday.

Indonesian security forces and rescue workers carry a victim recovered after a ferry sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 20, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/ via REUTERS

The new figure for the number missing is three times the ferry’s capacity. Budiawan, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) in Medan, said 18 survivors were found and two bodies had been recovered on Monday evening.

“Based on the data, we’re searching for 180 people,” said Budiawan, adding that more people had come forward to say that others were missing.