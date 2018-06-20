FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
June 20, 2018 / 3:09 AM / a minute ago

Indonesia agency revises up number missing in Sumatra ferry sinking to 180

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIGARAS, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia’s search and rescue agency has revised up the number of passengers missing after a ferry sank in Lake Toba on Sumatra island this week to 180 from around 130 estimated earlier, an official from the agency told Reuters on Wednesday.

Indonesian security forces and rescue workers carry a victim recovered after a ferry sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 20, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/ via REUTERS

The new figure for the number missing is three times the ferry’s capacity. Budiawan, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) in Medan, said 18 survivors were found and two bodies had been recovered on Monday evening.

“Based on the data, we’re searching for 180 people,” said Budiawan, adding that more people had come forward to say that others were missing.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.