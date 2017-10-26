FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 30, injures dozens: official
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2017 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 30, injures dozens: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An explosion and fire at a fireworks factory on the western outskirts of Indonesia’s capital killed at least 30 people and injured dozens on Thursday, officials said.

Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a warehouse in the Tangerang district of Jakarta, an industrial and manufacturing hub on the island of Java.

Media, quoting witnesses, said there were two explosions, one at around 10 a.m. and then another about three hours later, both of which could be heard miles away.

Tangerang police chief Harry Kurniawan said the dead were discovered by his officers when they entered the factory warehouse, the Detik.com news portal reported.

Media images of the PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses warehouse showed smoldering ash and debris, with the roof completely missing.

The factory had been operating for only two months, media said.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.