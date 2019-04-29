Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 29

A flooded area is seen in Bengkulu, Indonesia, in this still image from video taken April 27, 2019, obtained from social media. EP CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS/via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain have killed at least 29 people in Indonesia, the disaster agency said on Monday, with thousands taking shelter in evacuation centers amid fears of disease.

More than a dozen people were missing after the rain hit the province of Bengkulu, on the southwest side of Sumatra, on Friday and Saturday, the agency said.

Hundreds of buildings had been damaged, along with roads and bridges, with two districts cut off by landslides, adding that the floodwater had subsided in some places.

Displaced villagers needed tents, boats, food and water, while heavy equipment was also needed to build temporary bridges.

Authorities have warned of the risk of disease spreading due to the lack of clean water.

