FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Business News
February 8, 2018 / 5:18 AM / in 11 hours

Indonesia managing rupiah to reflect fundamentals - central bank deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia (BI) will manage the rupiah currency to reflect economic fundamentals while still maintaining market mechanisms, senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara told an economic forum on Thursday.

The rupiah touched its weakest since October 27 on Thursday. It has dropped around 1.7 percent since the end of January amid the global equity sell-off. [EMRG/FRX]

BI governor Agus Martowardojo said earlier this week that the rupiah’s movements this year had been within a “fair” range.

Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.