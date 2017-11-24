Indonesia has 'no clear structure' for Freeport stake purchase yet

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s State Owned Enterprise Ministry, tipped to oversee an acquisition of a majority stake in the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N), has “no clear structure” yet for the deal, a ministry official said on Friday.

The government needed to be “careful” as the interests of Rio Tinto (RIO.L)(RIO.AX), which has a joint venture with Freeport in Indonesia, have not yet been accommodated in the government’s plan for the acquisition, Deputy Minister for State Owned Enterprise Fajar Harry Sampurno said.

State-owned aluminum producer PT Inalum has been appointed by the government to acquire the stake, and plans to form a holding company for the purpose.

The company would group together other state-owned units including coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA.JK), tin miner PT Timah Tbk (TINS.JK) and diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam)(ANTM.JK).

The holding company is expected to be formalized by the State Owned Enterprise Minister either “today or Monday”, InalumFinance Director Oggy A. Kosasih told reporters.