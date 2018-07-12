FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 12, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Rio Tinto sells $3.5 billion stake in Grasberg copper mine to Indonesian state miner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mining company Rio Tinto on Thursday confirmed the sale of its 40 percent stake in the world’s second-biggest copper mine, Grasberg, for $3.5 billion to Indonesia’s state mining company PT Inalum.

FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney, Australia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Rio Tinto had a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan, operator of Grasberg, for a 40 percent share of Grasberg’s production above specific levels until 2021 and 40 per cent of all production after 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan separately said it will receive $350 million from PT Inalum after the stake sale.

The agreement will give Indonesia control of the mine and should cap years of wrangling over the mining rights for the site.

Reporting by Susan Mathew and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.