JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno said on Thursday state mining company PT Inalum will pay $3.85 billion to acquire a majority stake in the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

She made the comments after Inalum and Freeport signed a heads of agreement that will give Indonesia control of the Grasberg mine, the world’s second-biggest copper mine.