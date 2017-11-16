Fire hits Freeport Indonesia port facility in Papua

TIMIKA, Indonesia (Reuters) - A fire has broken out at the main port used by copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc in Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday night, company sources said.

The fire broke out at Amamapare port facilities, where copper concentrate from the giant Grasberg copper mine is processed before loading onto vessels for shipping.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear but maintenance had been carried out at the port earlier on Thursday, sources said.

A spokesman for Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for comment.