Commodities
August 28, 2020 / 5:26 AM / in an hour

Freeport Indonesia workers end protest over COVID-19 lockdown: workers' rep

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Workers at PT Freeport Indonesia’s Grasberg gold and copper mine on Friday ended a protest demanding an easing of travel restrictions at the mine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yonpis Tabuni, a workers’ representative, told Reuters.

The protest started on Monday with workers blocking access to the mining complex and calling on Freeport to resume a bus service to allow them to travel to a nearby town to meet their families and for a bonus payment.

A spokesman for the Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoran Inc late on Thursday said the local government had given permission to ease restrictions.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
