Indonesia plans news conference on $3.9 billion Freeport, Rio, Inalum deal

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Energy Ministry plans to hold a ceremony on Thursday to mark the finalisation of a complex $3.9 billion share purchase deal involving Freeport McMoRan, Rio Tinto and state miner Inalum, the ministry said in a document.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Jakarta time (0900 GMT), will be followed by a news conference, a spokesman for Inalum said via text message. It wasn’t immediately clear who would attend the ceremony and news conference.

Freeport said in July it would sell a majority stake in the world’s second-biggest copper mine to the Indonesian government via a series of complex deals that would potentially end a long-running dispute on its mining rights.

Inalum will pay $3.5 billion for Rio Tinto’s 40 percent participating interest in the Grasberg mine, which Freeport would then convert into an equity holding in its local unit PT Freeport Indonesia, according to Freeport’s agreement with the Indonesian government and Inalum in July.

The ownership divestment of Grasberg is one of the steps Freeport must take as it transfers rights to the mine from its current operating contract to special mining rights.