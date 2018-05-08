Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets 'closer': Inalum

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoran Inc (FCX.N) would remain the operator of the Grasberg copper mine in Papua after a deal is reached to a divest a controlling stake, the head of state mining holding company PT Inalum said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Trucks operate in the open-pit mine of PT Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the eastern region of Papua, Indonesia on September 19, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/File Photo

Inalum, which is due to arrange the funding for the deal, already had a “committed” loan for the overall transaction with Freeport and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) for the majority stake in Grasberg, Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a briefing on the sidelines of the Coaltrans Asia conference in Bali.

Commenting on the timing of a deal, he said that “as far as when it happens, please pray for us, but we’re getting closer and closer.”